The Kingspan Stadium is set to host the New Year's Day fixture

The United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and Leinster at Belfast's Kingspan Stadium on Saturday is in doubt due to Covid-19 cases.

Ulster Rugby said that "some uncertainty remains" around the New Year's Day interprovincial fixture.

Ulster's match against Connacht on Boxing Day had to be postponed due to a number of Covid-19 cases in Dan McFarland's squad.

Both clubs have said they are liaising with the URC about the game.

Ulster were due to host a press conference ahead of the game on Wednesday afternoon but that was postponed, with the club saying that an update on the status of the match will be issued "as soon as possible".

"Ulster Rugby would like to update supporters that some uncertainty remains around the Ulster v Leinster match scheduled for this Saturday at Kingspan Stadium," the province said in a statement issued.

"This update follows the postponement of our United Rugby Championship Round 8 fixture against Connacht Rugby, after a number of the senior men's squad tested positive for Covid-19.

"We continue to work closely at this time with the URC, and other relevant stakeholders, and would like to thank supporters for their understanding, and good wishes for those affected, at this challenging time.

"An update on the status of the match will be issued as soon as possible, with ticket holders to be contacted directly."

In a tweet issued soon after Ulster's statement, Leinster Rugby said they will continue to liaise with Ulster and the URC, and that they send their best wishes to "everyone in Ulster affected by Covid-19".

Saturday's match was due to be the second of three URC interprovincial fixtures for McFarland's side, with them due to travel to Thomond Park to take on Munster on 8 January.