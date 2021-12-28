Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leicester have been champions of England on 10 occasions - most recently in 2013

Premiership Rugby are investigating allegations against Leicester regarding historical image rights payments.

The Times reports external-link that the Premiership salary cap director is looking at links between Tigers and a now defunct company, Worldwide Image Management.

"The club is co-operating with Premiership Rugby," said a statement on the Tigers website.

Club officials have already met with Premiership representatives to discuss the claims.

"Leicester Tigers will make no further comment while the matter remains ongoing," the statement added.

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson told the BBC: "The agreed policy is that we will never confirm nor deny if there is or is not an investigation under way.

"The salary cap director is continually looking at matters relating to the salary cap and it would be inappropriate, and could potentially undermine an investigation if we were to confirm anything.

"However, if the salary cap director concludes that a breach has occurred, he shall charge the club (and/or player, club official, agent) and this charge shall be made public."

'Something else that will be thrown at us'

Head coach Steve Borthwick, who took over in July 2020, has led Leicester to the top of the Premiership

The Tigers are currently top of the Premiership with a perfect record of 10 wins out of 10.

Asked about the allegations, head coach Steve Borthwick told BBC Radio Leicester: "This team went from being the leading club in the country to bottom of the pile. For that to happen, there has to be mismanagement on and off the field.

"(Chief executive) Andrea Pinchen and I came in at a very similar time in the middle of 2020. Our job has been to get this club climbing the league.

"The club is co-operating fully, and Andrea will be leading it. I will be looking at matters on the pitch."

Asked about a possible impact on performances, Borthwick added: "This is something else that will be thrown at us. This will make us stronger than anyone thinks we can be. It's another thing to try and detract from what we're trying to do.

"Over the past 18 months we have faced things like not knowing whether players would be there, from Leicester's local lockdown, to shutting down training due to Covid outbreaks, reshaping this squad.

"I'm sure the supporters will be disappointed about the news. This investigation is looking back years. It's not this team, and I know the fans will cheer us on."

Leicester are next in action on 2 January with a home game against Newcastle Falcons.