Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Winger Jack Johnson, 21 (centre), also scored against Bristol in Worcester's first Premiership Rugby Cup win this season

Premiership Rugby Cup Worcester (10) 27 Tries: Clegg, Owen, Johnson, Holsey Cons: Searle 2 Pen: Searle Gloucester (7) 21 Tries: Seabrook, Blake, Morgan Cons: Barton 3

Worcester kept up their perfect record in the Premiership Cup as they beat previously undefeated Gloucester 27-21.

Tom Seabrook's third-minute try put Gloucester ahead, but Justin Clegg's score got Worcester back into it.

Kai Owen scored on the stroke of half-time and Jack Johnson put Worcester further in front after 49 minutes.

Lewis Holsey got the bonus point from close range with 12 minutes left before Seb Blake and Alex Morgan scored for Gloucester in the final three minutes.

Despite a late Billy Searle penalty for Worcester, Gloucester still secured a losing bonus point.

It sees the Cherry and Whites stay a point clear of Worcester at the top of Pool A, although the Warriors have a game in hand.

The winners of the three pools will all qualify for the semi-finals alongside the best runner-up.

Gloucester and Worcester are six and five points clear respectively of third-placed Bristol in Pool A, while the bottom two teams - Exeter and Bath - had their game cancelled after positive Covid-19 tests at Bath.

Worcester: Wilson; Johnson, Humphreys, Atkinson, Howe; Searle, Wynn; Owen, Miller, McCallum, Garvey, G. Kitchener, Clegg, Forsythe, Dodd.

Replacements: Cutting, Holsey, Murphy, Kone, Scott, Monks, Miles, Titcombe.

Gloucester: Morris; A. Morgan, Kveseladze, Seabrook, Hillman-Cooper; Barton, Varney; Saville, Walker, Boughton, Clark, Jordan, Thomas, Nagle-Taylor, Bartlett.

Replacements: Blake, Knight, O'Connor, Slater, Nixon, Jones, Reeves, Adderly-Jones.