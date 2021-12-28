Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Murray McCallum has so far won three caps for Scotland at tighthead prop

Worcester's new Scotland prop Murray McCallum is to make an earlier than expected debut in the Premiership Rugby Cup tie with Gloucester.

The 25-year-old three-times capped international was signed in November from Glasgow Warriors on an 18-month deal due to begin on 1 January and run until the end of the 2022-23 season.

But Warriors tightheads Jack Owlett and Joe Morris are both injured.

And McCallum has been released by Glasgow a few days early.

Worcester will have three other debutants in Wednesday's M5 Pool One derby at Sixways.

Academy products Tobi Wilson, at full-back, centre Seb Atkinson and flanker Jack Forsythe all play as Worcester look to build on last month's 68-13 opening win over Bristol.

Gloucester's first two pool games were both bonus-point wins over Bath and Exeter.

Worcester were hammered 61-29 in the league by Saracens on Boxing Day, while Gloucester won 40-20 at Bath.