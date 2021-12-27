Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bath's Premiership Rugby Cup game against visiting Exeter Chiefs has been cancelled because of coronavirus and injuries among the home side.

The match was scheduled to take place on 29 December at 19:45 GMT.

Bath said external-link "a combination of Covid-related player absences and existing injuries means an insufficient number of front row forwards are available".

The club added: "Premiership Rugby will determine the points allocation for this fixture over the coming days."

Bath's Premiership game against London Irish on Monday, 3 January remains unaffected.