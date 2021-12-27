Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

The sides were due to meet at an empty Scotstoun after not taking up the option of allowing 500 fans in

The 1872 Cup derby between Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh on Monday has been postponed as a result of a Covid-19 outbreak in the home club's squad.

Glasgow reported "a number of positive cases" and a United Rugby Championship (URC) statement confirmed the fixture "cannot go ahead as scheduled".

The URC will now "consider available dates to reschedule the game".

The teams are scheduled to meet in the second leg of the festive double-header in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Edinburgh were set to have 17 players unavailable through injury or Covid for the first leg at Glasgow's Scotstoun Stadium.

Head coach Mike Blair was also to miss his first derby in charge of the capital side after being identified as a close contact outside the club last week.

Glasgow thanked supporters for their patience and say they will "continue dialogue with the league and Public Health Scotland in the coming weeks".

Edinburgh sit second in the URC, just a point behind leaders Leinster after five wins and a draw from seven games.

Glasgow are seven points further back in fifth place, having won four and lost three.