Glasgow host Edinburgh in the first derby of the season

United Rugby Championship: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Date: Monday 27 December Where: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, updates on BBC Sport website and app

"Battle-hardened" Glasgow Warriors are ready for a "ding-dong" 1872 Cup derby against Edinburgh, says head coach Danny Wilson.

Warriors bounced back from Champions Cup defeat by La Rochelle to produce a brilliant win against Exeter Chiefs.

Edinburgh had their own impressive win against Saracens in the Challenge Cup before a week off.

"We've believe we're battle-hardened coming out two big European games," Wilson said.

"They've certainly had a good spell and you they play some good rugby. [They had] a good win away at Saracens and then a week off. That can work in your favour or against you."

Edinburgh, meanwhile, are dealing with some Covid absences as head coach Mike Blair leads the side in his first derby match in charge after a strong start to the United Rugby Championship season.

"It's just the cards you're dealt," Blair said.

"I'm trying to look at it from a positive side of things where there are going to be players who are going to get opportunities to play that weren't going to previously."

Team news

Despite a tough schedule, Sebastian Cancelliere is the only change to Glasgow's XV from the win against Exeter. The Argentina winger replaces Sione Tuipulotu, who is unavailable.

The impressive back-row trio of Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge and Matt Fagerson will look to maintain their form.

Meanwhile, Scotland winger Darcy Graham returns for Covid-affected Edinburgh as one of seven changes to the side that defeated Saracens. Graham joins in-form Argentine stars Ramiro Moyano and Emiliano Boffelli in the back three.

Academy graduate Cammy Hutchison is selected at inside centre, while fly-half Jaco van der Walt makes his first start since October on his return from injury.

Henry Pyrgos completes a refreshed half-back pairing as prop Lee-Roy Atalifo, and Scotland internationals Jamie Hodgson and Magnus Bradbury complete the alterations to the pack.

Story so far

Edinburgh sit second in the United Rugby Championship, just a point behind leaders Leinster after five wins and a draw from seven games. The capital side's only loss was away at Benetton.

Glasgow are seven points further back in fifth place, having won four and lost three of their seven matches. Wilson's side beat Dragons last time out having also lost to Benetton the week before.

The sides will meet again on January 2 and the aggregate score will determine the winner of the 1872 Cup.

What they said

Glasgow Warriors head coach Danny Wilson: "[Mike Blair] He's done extremely well - he's probably feeling like this coaching job's alright, isn't he? Their results have gone really well they're playing some good rugby, they have a bit of momentum and playing in a new stadium as well so there's a lot to be positive about from Edinburgh point of view. From our point of view it is about focusing on where we are and what we've recently achieved. We want to roll that out and keep that going."

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair: "Glasgow obviously played that game against Exeter and they've got a lot of confidence on the back of that performance. If we win the game, it might be that it was a good idea to take that week [off] and if we lose the game, then we'll be saying: 'Oh, we wish we had a game. It's just managing the situation you're in."