Dan Fish: Cardiff fly-half handed three week suspension
Rugby Union
Cardiff fly-half Dan Fish has been banned for three weeks following a disciplinary hearing.
Fish, 31, was cited for "making contact in a dangerous manner with the head" of Harlequins full back Tyrone Green.
The incident happened in the 80th minute of Cardiff's 43-17 defeat at Harlequins in the Champions Cup on 18 December.
Fish pleaded guilty to the charge and will be free to play from 17 January, 2022.