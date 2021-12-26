Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Northampton Saints' Dan Biggar limped off the field in a Champions Cup match earlier this month

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Stadium Date: Monday, 27 December Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins make five changes for the visit of Northampton, with fly-half Marcus Smith and back row James Chisholm out because of coronavirus.

Will Edwards replaces Smith, with Joe Marler, Louis Lynagh, Matt Symons and Will Collier back in the starting XV.

Dan Biggar's return is one of three Northampton Saints changes.

The Wales fly-half has recovered from a thigh injury, while hooker Sam Matavesi and number eight Juarno Augustus also come into the line-up at The Stoop.

Harlequins have been victorious in their last three Premiership games against Saints, after losing 11 of the previous 13.

Chris Boyd's visiting side have won their last two away fixtures against the competition's reigning champions.

Harlequins: Green; Lynagh, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Murley; Edwards, Care; Marler, Walker, Collier, Symons, Lewies (capt), Lawday, Kenningham, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Mush, Botta, Herrod, Tizard, Taulani, Gjaltema, Northmore, Jones.

Northampton: Furbank; Sleightholme, Proctor, Dingwall, Skosan; Biggar, Mitchell Waller, Matavesi, Painter, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Ludlam (capt), Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Auterac, Hill, Coles, Wood, James, Hutchinson, Tuala.

Referee: Wayne Barnes.