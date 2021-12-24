Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

New Zealander Brad Shields joined Wasps from Hurricanes in 2018

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Sunday, 26 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wasps captain Brad Shields starts at openside flanker after his four-week ban for a red card against Munster earlier this month was overturned.

Number eight Tom Willis will make his 50th appearance for the club.

London Irish scrum-half Nick Phipps is among 10 players to return to the side from their European Challenge Cup win in Pau on 11 December.

Flanker Matt Rogerson captains the side, with Tadgh McElroy ready to make his debut from the bench.

Both sides come into the Premiership game having seen their European ties against French opposition postponed last weekend because of coronavirus-related travel rules.

Ninth-placed Wasps are seven points and two places below the Exiles in the table.

Wasps: Crossdale; Hougaard, Bassett, Gopperth, Mehson; Umaga, Wolstenholme; West, Frost, Alo, Fifita, Stooke, Barbeary, Shields (capt), Willis

Replacements: Cruse, Martinez, Toomaga-Allen, Cardall, Young, Porter, Le Bourgeois, Kibirige.

London Irish: Parton; Rowe, Rona, Van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Hoskins, Mafi, Simmons, Rogerson (capt), Pearson, Cracknell.

Replacements: McElroy, Dell, Van der Merwe, Nott, Gonzalez, White, Williams, Cinti.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.