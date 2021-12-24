Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mike Brown joins Richard Wigglesworth (306), Steve Borthwick (265), George Chuter (262), Phil Dowson (262) and Charlie Hodgson (254) in reaching 250 Premiership appearances

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Sunday, 26 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle Falcons full-back Mike Brown will make his 250th Premiership appearance when his side take on Sale Sharks on 26 December.

The 36-year-old two-time Premiership winner is only the sixth player to ever reach the appearance milestone.

Sale Sharks make just two changes to their side as they make the trip north to Kingston Park.

Jono Ross and Sam Dugdale come in in the back row for the visitors, in place of Tom and Ben Curry.

Newcastle come into the match with a formidable home record against the Sharks, having won their past four meetings at Kingston Park against them.

The hosts welcome back captain Mark Wilson and centre George Wacokecoke, with Wilson in line for his first appearance this term following a knee injury, while Wacokecoke returns from an eye socket injury.

Sale make the trip to the North East having won against Ospreys in the Champions Cup on 12 December, but were beaten in their most recent Premiership fixture against Saracens.

The Falcons edged out Worcester in their Challenge Cup fixture on 10 December, but were well beaten 43-21 by London Irish in the Premiership the week prior.

Newcastle: Brown; Penny, Wacokecoke, Lucock, Radwan; Connon, Stuart Brocklebank, McGuigan, Davison, Peterson, Robinson, van der Walt, Collett, Chick.

Replacements: Smith, Cooper, Tampin, Graham, Wilson, Nordli-Kelemeti, Hodgson, Haydon-Wood.

Sale: Hammersley; Roebuck, R de Preez, van Rensburg, Yarde; MacGinty, Quirke; Rodd, Ashman, Schonert, JL de Preez, de Jager, Ross, Dugdale, D du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, Harrison, Schonert, Postlethwaite, Neild, Warr, S James, L James.

Referee: Karl Dickson.