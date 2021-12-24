Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Semi Radradra came off the bench for Bristol in their defeat to Gloucester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Sunday, 26 December Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Semi Radradra makes his first start of the season for Bristol, one of seven changes as they host leaders Leicester.

Kyle Sinckler returns at prop for the time since October alongside Yann Thomas, while Sam Bedlow, Ioan Lloyd, Sam Jeffries and Fitz Harding start in the back row.

Prop Ellis Genge starts for Leicester against the Bristol side which he will join next season.

George Ford starts at half-back, among the eight changes to the Tigers' XV.

Fiji centre Radradra has been recovering from a knee injury suffered during the Tokyo Olympics, where he competed in the rugby sevens. He made his return as a replacement in the Bears' last match against Gloucester on 3 December.

Leicester are unbeaten in all competitions this season. Harry Potter, Matias Moroni and Nemani Nadolo all feature in the back row, with Julian Montoya, Dan Cole and Marco van Staden recalled to the front row.

Bristol: Piutau; Fricker, Radradra, Bedlow, Lloyd; Sheedy, Randall; Thomas, Thacker, Sinckler, Joyce, Vui, Luatua (capt), Jeffries, Harding.

Replacements: Capon, Woolmore, Lahiff Hawkins, Heenan, Uren, O'Conor, Purdy.

Leicester: Steward; Potter, Moroni, Kelly, Nadolo; Ford, Youngs; Genge (capt), Montoya, Cole, Wells, Snyman, Martin, Reffell, Van Staden.

Replacements: Dolly, Leatigaga, Leyes, Chessum, Wiese, Wigglesworth, Hegarty, Porter.

Referee: Tom Foley.