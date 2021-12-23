Cornish Pirates sign Ospreys prop Garyn Phillips on loan
Cornish Pirates have signed prop Garyn Phillips on loan from Ospreys.
The 20-year-old has played four times in the United Rugby Championship and once in the Challenge Cup this season.
The Wales Under-20 international is the second prop to join short-term this month after Gloucester's Olly Atkins moved to the Mennaye on loan.
"We are lucky and delighted to welcome on board such a young and quality loose-head prop forward," said Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver.
"He is physically well constructed and is straight away integrating and enjoying it here."