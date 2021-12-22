Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lee Blackett first joined Wasps prior to the 2015-16 season

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett would rather have a "circuit break" because of the latest Covid-19 issues than play games without supporters.

Their Champions Cup match in Toulouse last weekend was called off because of travel restrictions imposed in France.

And a number of domestic rugby and football fixtures during the Christmas period have already been postponed.

"I don't think anyone wants the situation of having three or four weeks without supporters," Blackett said.

"Whether we'd have to look at a circuit break, that's maybe where we want to go.

"Players play better with supporters in. I think it's proved by the intensity in games, it's higher."

Wasps are due to be in action at home to London Irish on 26 December, followed by a trip to Sale on 1 January.

People in England have to carry proof of vaccination or a recent negative test before being allowed into any sporting event with more than 10,000 spectators.

No new measures will be brought in before Christmas Day, but prime minister Boris Johnson has said that the government will not hesitate to act to protect the NHS and the health of the country.

"Potentially, if we have that little break and then go three weeks when we might have to play in midweek, that might have to happen," Blackett told BBC CWR.

"But it's definitely in the best interests of the clubs financially and I think it's in the best interests of the players as well.

"Everyone wants to play with supporters - that's the selfish perspective. I think it's a better spectacle for the sport and for TV."