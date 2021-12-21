Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

There will be no supporters when Glasgow and Edinburgh meet for their festive double-header

Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh have announced that they will not be taking up the option of allowing 500 fans in for their festive fixtures.

A government cap on the numbers attending outdoor events comes into force on Boxing Day.

It comes amid surging numbers of Omicron cases across the country.

Glasgow host Edinburgh at Scotstoun on 27 December, with the return match on 2 January, as the league matches decide the fate of the 1872 Cup.

Warriors' managing director Al Kellock said: "We understand that this will come as a disappointment to many, as our fixtures with Edinburgh are always amongst those greeted with the highest anticipation by all associated with the club.

"However, the health and wellbeing of everyone across the country is paramount as I'm sure you'll agree, and as a club we have a duty of care to keep our players, our staff, and our supporters safe."