Dwayne Peel played 76 internationals for Wales and three Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel will miss the Boxing Day derby against Cardiff because of Covid-19.

Peel, 40, has tested positive and will be self-isolating at home for Sunday's United Rugby Championship match at Cardiff Arms Park.

The former Scarlets and Wales scrum-half completed 10 days isolation earlier this month in Belfast after the region returned from South Africa.

Backs coach Dai Flanagan will lead the team against Cardiff in Peel's absence.

Peel will be in touch with his staff from home.

"My wife tested positive last week so I thought I'd missed it and got away with it. I didn't go to work last week and coached from afar but unfortunately I've tested positive after that," said Peel.

"We've got it, the four of us [Peel's family], so Christmas indoors this year unfortunately.

"I've been looking forward to actually being a coach again on match day but it is what it is and I'm sure I won't be the last, the way things are going at the minute.

"The boys are going well and it's important for us we can have a runaround and have a game."

Several sporting events on Boxing Day have been postponed due to rising cases of Covid-19, including the other Welsh rugby derby between Ospreys and Dragons.

As things stand, there are no new cases in the Scarlets squad and their game at Cardiff is due to go ahead.

"We've been lucky so far, touch wood. There's another round of PCR testing today [Thursday] so we'll find out in the morning," said Peel.

"We've been OK so far - we've managed to avoid all the Covid in Africa and having come back. The reality is there will be positives at some point, it's just how we mitigate the risk.

"We're trying our best to avoid it like but, like our [family] situation here, sometimes it's inevitable. We'll have to adapt and overcome when it comes to it. We're doing the best we can in terms of our standards around the place."

Scarlets' match against Cardiff will be the first to be held behind closed doors as the Welsh government tightens restrictions to combat Covid-19's Omicron variant.

Playing without a crowd is particularly frustrating for these two sides, whose players and staff have only recently completed their quarantine periods after returning from South Africa.

In the Scarlets' case, the recent coronavirus-related disruption means they have not played a competitive game since October.

"I've been there as a player myself and the derbies around Christmas are always a special time for anyone. Not to have crowds is obviously frustrating," said Peel.

"From a club's perspective, it's been voiced this week the damage in terms of financial rewards that [not having a crowd for] those games bring.

"We're used to it, we played a season without crowds. It's not ideal for anyone. Unfortunately, it is what it is.

"The big thing for us is that we prep well and, from a mental side, we're switched on because they're big games in the context of our season and qualification for Europe. There's a lot riding on these games."