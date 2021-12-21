Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Injury-plagued Henderson has managed only two Ulster appearances this season

Iain Henderson and Stuart McCloskey have been ruled out of Ulster's inter-pro United Rugby Championship game against Connacht at Kingspan Stadium on Sunday.

Captain Henderson picked up an ankle injury in Friday's Champions Cup win over Northampton in Belfast.

Centre McCloskey sustained a hamstring problem in the same game.

Ulster have said they expect both players will "remain unavailable for selection for a number of weeks".

Henderson, who has only played twice for Ulster all season, was forced off with an ankle problem in the second half of the Northampton game with Dan McFarland's side already having lost the in-form McCloskey to a first-half hamstring issue.

Connacht sit nine points behind third-placed Ulster in the URC but they won the last game between the sides at the Aviva Stadium in October, with Mack Hansen running in two tries in a 36-11 victory for the Westerners.

While Ulster go into the Boxing Day encounter on the back of their win over the Saints, Connacht lost 29-23 to Leicester Tigers.

Meanwhile, Ulster have confirmed that 22-year-old centre James Hume and prop Tom O'Toole, 23, have signed new contracts.