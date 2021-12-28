Quiz: Name Wales women's 2021 point scorers

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales mystery try scorer

Wales failed to score a single point in their opening two 2021 Women's Six Nations games - but come the Autumn ended a two-year losing streak with victories over Japan and South Africa.

In their six games over the last 12 months eight different players shared all their points - six scoring tries and two providing contributions with the boot.

Can you name them all?

Take our two minute quiz which has hints to help - good luck!

Can you name all the point scorers for Wales women in 2021?

Score: 0 / 8
02:00
You scored 0/8
Copy and share link

RankHintPlayers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured