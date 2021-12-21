Dillane has made 122 appearances for Connacht after earning his senior debut in 2014

Ireland lock Ultan Dillane says he is ready to "experience a new challenge" after confirming that he will leave Connacht at the end of the season.

The Irish province said the 28-year-old has signed for an overseas club, having been linked with a move to La Rochelle.

France-born Dillane has made 122 appearances for Connacht after winning his first cap in 2014.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make," said the 19-time Ireland international.

"But ultimately I feel that the time has come for me to experience a new challenge in my career."

He added: "I will be giving absolutely everything to finish my time in Connacht on a high, and help all of us to go on to have a really successful season. This is a team on the up and I'll forever be a Connacht Rugby supporter."

Connacht head coach Andy Friend said Dillane will remain a "key figure" for the province until his departure.

"This has not been an easy decision for Ultan however he has been completely open, honest and respectful in how he has engaged with the club on this matter," said Friend.

"Whilst it is disappointing for us that Ultan is moving on, we wish him all very best for the future and the next stage of his career.

"Thankfully, we are very fortunate at Connacht Rugby to have real strength and depth at lock and I look forward to seeing some of our other squad members step up into Ultan's boots and go on to achieve national honours just like he has."

Kerry-raised Dillane earned the last of his 19 Ireland caps against Japan in the summer, but a move overseas will halt his international career given the IRFU's policy of not selecting foreign-based players.