Andy Christie scored a try in Saracens' opening European Challenge Cup defeat at home to Edinburgh earlier this month

Saracens back row Andy Christie has signed a new contract.

The 22-year-old, who made his debut in 2018, has played 33 times for the Premiership club and is a former England Under-20 international.

Saracens have not disclosed the length of Christie's new deal.

"Andy is a player that we are very excited about so we are delighted that he has extended his stay at Saracens," director of rugby Mark McCall told the club website.

"He has shown real progression over the last 18 months and we firmly believe he can fulfil his potential in the seasons ahead."