Cyle Brink: Leicester Tigers agree to release back-rower to join South African side Bulls
From the section Rugby Union
Leicester Tigers have agreed to release back-rower Cyle Brink from his contract to return home to South Africa.
The 27-year-old was signed by the Tigers ahead of last season and has made 19 appearances for the club.
He will leave Leicester on 31 December and join Pretoria-based United Rugby Championship side Bulls.
"Cyle has had an interrupted time with us, after joining during the first lockdown," head coach Steve Borthwick told the club website.
"But he has worked tirelessly every day he has been here to get himself in the best possible condition, to develop as a player, and to do everything he can to help the team."
Brink has played twice for Leicester this season, his most recent appearance coming in their 32-23 win over Sale Sharks in the Premiership Rugby Cup on 13 November.