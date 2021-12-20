Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Skinner (right) was on the losing side as Exeter faced Glasgow on Saturday

Scotland forward Sam Skinner will join Edinburgh from Exeter Chiefs next season.

The 26-year-old, who can play lock and back row, has won 13 international caps since 2018.

Skinner has won two Premiership titles with Exeter and came off the bench in their 2020 European Champions Cup final win against Racing 92.

His arrival will come as long-serving lock Ben Toolis leaves Edinburgh in the summer.