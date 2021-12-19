Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ifan Phillips is a former Wales Under-20s hooker and was part of the 2016 Grand Slam-winning squad

Ospreys hooker Ifan Phillips has revealed he had a leg amputated after a road traffic collision involving two motorcycles earlier this month.

Police said in the aftermath of the incident, which happened in Swansea on 5 December, that Phillips had suffered "life-changing injuries".

Writing on social media, external-link Phillips said "it was not possible to save my leg".

The 25-year-old says he is hoping to get a prosthetic leg and and is determined to remain "active".

Phillips, the son of former Neath and Wales hooker Kevin, played 40 games for Ospreys and trained with the Wales squad last summer.

A crowdfunding page set up to help Phillips in his rehabilitation has so far raised more than £58,000.

Ospreys have reiterated their support external-link for Phillips following his social media post.

Head coach Toby Booth and scrum-half Rhys Webb previously said the region would do all they can to support Phillips.

"Now that I'm home from hospital and spirits are high, I'd like to say a few words," Phillips wrote on Instagram.

"Firstly, I'd like to thank everyone for your support over the last few days. It honestly means so much to me and my family.

"The generosity of the public and the rugby community has been truly overwhelming and I cannot thank you guys enough for your kind donations, messages and much more.

"My heartfelt thanks go to all who assisted at the scene of the accident, to the emergency services and to all staff at Morriston Hospital. You have all been brilliant.

"On the 5th of December I was rushed into hospital because of a motorbike accident.

"I went into theatre arrival but following ongoing surgery it was not possible to save my leg. As a result I had to have an above the knee amputation.

"Your kind donations will all be going towards my rehabilitation and hopefully getting a prosthetic leg which will enable me to experience new opportunities.

"Those who know me well will know how active I am as an individual and I WILL continue to be so.

"All your donations are greatly appreciated so thank you from the bottom of my heart."