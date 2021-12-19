Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Zoe Aldcroft was named World Rugby's women's player of the year in December

Premier 15s: Worcester Warriors v Gloucester-Hartpury Worcester Warriors: (10) 10 Tries: Farries, Brown Gloucester-Hartpury: (24) 36 Tries: Lund, Sing, Aldcroft 2, Tuipulotu 2; Cons: Sing 3 Coverage: Watch the game back in full here.

World player of the year Zoe Aldcroft and teenager Sisilia Tuipulotu both scored twice as Gloucester-Hartpury claimed a bonus-point win at Worcester.

A swift start saw Rachel Lund and Emma Sing cross for the visitors in the first 15 minutes before Worcester's Paige Farries responded at Sixways.

Two Aldcroft tries in four minutes gave Gloucester-Hartpury the bonus point.

Worcester's Joanna Brown crossed before Tuipulotu claimed her two tries to complete a comfortable win.

The victory means Gloucester-Hartpury pass Loughborough to take sixth spot in the Premier 15s table, while Worcester remain eighth.

Second-placed Saracens' match at Sale on Sunday was postponed after a number of Covid-19 cases in their squad.