The United Rugby Championship - how the revamped competition will work

United Rugby Championship (URC) bosses have announced the recent postponed games in South Africa will be played on the final two weekends of the Six Nations in March 2022.

It remains to be seen whether Scarlets, Cardiff, Munster and Zebre will have to travel back to South Africa.

The four European sides were caught up in South Africa when the UK put the country on the red list because of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Eight matches were postponed in total.

They have been rescheduled for two weekends in March, meaning clashes with the Six Nations.

That is something URC organisers stated would not happen this season, but Scarlets, Cardiff, Munster and Zebre will now be without their international players for those two matches.

Where the games will be played is being discussed, with the nightmare of quarantine over the last few weeks still prominent in the minds of northern hemisphere teams.

Some members of the Cardiff squad spent almost a month in self-isolation in South Africa and the UK after testing positive for Covid-19.

URC say "more details about these fixtures will be confirmed after further discussions with key stakeholders involved are completed."

Tournament organisers have released the dates and times up to and including the penultimate round of regular league games.

The dates and kick-off times for the final round in May will be confirmed next month after consultation with broadcasters. The play-offs are still planned for three weeks in June.

South Africa alterations

The four South African sides, Sharks, Stormers, Bulls and Lions, were meant to be travelling to play games in Ireland and Italy in early January.

While South Africa has been taken off the UK travel red list, those games have been rescheduled for the third week of the Six Nations tournament, on the final weekend of February.

A number of South African derbies have also been adjusted to accommodate the revised schedule. The URC say they are fully committed to playing all games as scheduled but will ensure the welfare of teams and players comes first.

Heineken Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup games also have to be rearranged after seven matches were postponed last weekend because of France placing travel restrictions on United Kingdom residents because of Covid-19 concerns.

Cardiff had been scheduled to play Lions and then Stormers in South Africa during November

United Rugby Championship remaining fixtures

Friday, 24 December

Zebre v Benetton, 13:00 GMT, Stadio Lanfranchi

Sunday, 26 December

Cardiff v Scarlets, 15:00 GMT, Arms Park

Ulster v Connacht, 17:15 GMT, Kingspan Stadium

Ospreys v Dragons, 17:15 GMT, Swansea.com Stadium

Munster v Leinster, 19:35 GMT, Thomond Park

Monday, 27 December

Glasgow v Edinburgh, 19:00 GMT, Scotstoun Stadium

Saturday, 1 January 2022

Dragons v Cardiff, 15:00 GMT, Rodney Parade

Connacht v Munster, 17:15 GMT, Sportsground

Scarlets v Ospreys, 17:15 GMT, Parc y Scarlets

Ulster v Leinster, 19:35 GMT, Kingspan Stadium

Sunday, 2 January

Benetton v Zebre, 13:00 GMT, Stadio Monigo

Edinburgh v Glasgow, 14:00 GMT, BT Murrayfield

Saturday, 8 January

Edinburgh v Cardiff, 15:00 GMT, DAM Health Stadium

Glasgow v Ospreys, 17:15 GMT, Scotstoun Stadium

Munster v Ulster, 19:35 GMT, Thomond Park

Scarlets v Dragons, 19:35 GMT, Parc y Scarlets

Saturday, 22 January

Lions v Sharks, 13:00 GMT, Emirates Airline Park

Bulls v Stormers, 15:05 GMT, Loftus Versfeld

Friday, 28 January

Ulster v Scarlets, 19:35 GMT, Kingspan Stadium

Dragons v Benetton, 19:35 GMT, Rodney Parade

Saturday, 29 January

Lions v Bulls, 13:00 GMT, Loftus Versfeld

Connacht v Glasgow, 14:55 GMT, The Sportsground

Sharks v Stormers, 15:05 GMT, DHL Stadium

Zebre v Munster, 17:00 GMT, Stadio Lanfranchi

Ospreys v Edinburgh, 17:15 GMT, Swansea.com Stadium

Cardiff v Leinster, 19:35 GMT, Arms Park

Saturday, 5 February

Bulls v Lions, 13:00 GMT, Loftus Versfeld

Stormers v Sharks, 15:05 GMT, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium

Saturday, 12 February

Lions v Stormers, 13:00 GMT, Emirates Airline Park

Bulls v Sharks, 15:05 GMT, Loftus Versfeld

Friday, 18 February

Munster v Edinburgh, 19:35 GMT, Thomond Park

Cardiff v Zebre, 19:35 GMT, Arms Park

Saturday, 19 February

Leinster v Ospreys, 17:00 GMT, RDS Arena

Scarlets v Connacht, 19:35 GMT, Parc y Scarlets

Glasgow v Benetton, 19:35 GMT, Scotstoun Stadium

Sunday, 20 February

Dragons v Ulster, 14:00 GMT, Rodney Parade

Friday, 25 February

Zebre v Bulls, 17:30 GMT, Stadio Lanfranchi

Leinster v Lions, 19:35 GMT, RDS Arena

Saturday, 26 February

Connacht v Stormers, 13:00 GMT, The Sportsground

Benetton v Sharks, 15:05 GMT, Stadio Monigo

Friday, 4 March

Ulster v Cardiff, 19:35 GMT, Kingspan Stadium

Edinburgh v Connacht ,19:35 GMT, DAM Health Stadium

Saturday, 5 March

Benetton v Leinster, 12:55 GMT, Stadio Monigo

Scarlets v Glasgow, 17:15 GMT, Parc y Scarlets

Munster v Dragons, 17:15 GMT, Thomond Park

Sunday, 6 March

Ospreys v Zebre, 14:00 GMT, Swansea.com Stadium

Scarlets trained in Durban after arriving in South Africa

March 11-13

Stormers v Zebre, TBC

Sharks v Scarlets, TBC

Bulls v Munster, TBC

Lions v Cardiff, TBC

March 18-20

Bulls v Scarlets, TBC

Sharks v Zebre ,TBC

Lions v Munster, TBC

Stormers v Cardiff, TBC

Friday, 25 March

Lions v Ospreys, 17:00 GMT, Emirates Airline Park

Munster v Benetton, 19:35 GMT, Musgrave Park

Saturday, 26 March

Zebre v Scarlets, 13:00 GMT, Stadio Lanfranchi

Stormers v Ulster, 13:00 GMT, DHL Stadium

Sharks v Edinburgh, 15:05 GMT, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium

Cardiff v Glasgow, 17:15 GMT, Arms Park

Bulls v Dragons, 17:15 GMT, Loftus Versfeld

Connacht v Leinster, 19:35 GMT, The Sportsground

Friday, 1 April

Sharks v Dragons, 18:30 BST, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium

Glasgow v Zebre, 19:35 BST, Scotstoun Stadium

Saturday, 2 April

Benetton v Connacht, 12:00 BST, Stadio Monigo

Bulls v Ulster, 13:00 BST, Loftus Versfeld

Lions v Edinburgh, 15:05 BST, Emirates Airline Park

Stormers v Ospreys, 17:15 BST, DHL Stadium

Leinster v Munster, 19:00 BST, Aviva Stadium

Scarlets v Cardiff, 19:35 BST, Parc y Scarlets

Saturday, 9 April

Stormers v Bulls, 13:00 BST, DHL Stadium

Sharks v Lions, 15:05 BST, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium

Friday, 22 April

Stormers v Glasgow, 17:30 BST, DHL Stadium

Ulster v Munster, 19:35 BST, Kingspan Stadium

Edinburgh v Zebre, 19:45 BST, DAM Health Stadium

Saturday, 23 April

Bulls v Benetton, 13:00 BST, Loftus Versfeld

Lions v Connacht, 15:05 BST, Emirates Airline Park

Dragons v Scarlets, 15:00 BST, TBC

Cardiff v Ospreys 17:15 BST, TBC

Sharks v Leinster, 17:15 BST, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium

Friday, 29 April

Bulls v Glasgow, 18:00 BST, Loftus Versfeld

Munster v Cardiff, 19:35 BST, Musgrave Park

Saturday, 30 April

Lions v Benetton,13:00 BST, Emirates Airline Park

Sharks v Connacht, 15:05 BST, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium

Zebre v Dragons, 15:05 BST, Stadio Lanfranchi

Stormers v Leinster, 17:15 BST, DHL Stadium

Ospreys v Scarlets, 17:15 BST, Swansea.com Stadium

Edinburgh v Ulster,19:35 BST, DAM Health Stadium

Saturday, 21 May

Connacht v Zebre, TBC, The Sportsground

Leinster v Edinburgh, TBC, RDS Arena

Ulster v Sharks, TBC, Kingspan Stadium

Dragons v Lions, TBC, Rodney Parade

Scarlets v Stormers, TBC, Parc y Scarlets

Ospreys v Bulls, TBC, Swansea.com Stadium

Glasgow v Munster, TBC, Scotstoun Stadium

Benetton v Cardiff, TBC, Stadio Monigo.

Quarter-finals

3-5 June

Semi-finals

10-11 June

Final

17-18 June