Ulster and Northampton have been able to fulfil both their Champions Cup fixtures so far this season

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has acknowledged that disruption to his side's schedule is "probably coming" as Covid-19 continues to impact sport.

Seven European rugby games between French and British teams were called off this weekend due to France's new travel rules.

Meanwhile Leinster's meeting with Montpellier was cancelled with Covid outbreaks in both camps.

Ulster have played both their European fixtures so far.

The northern province are sitting on nine points having won two out of two, and now face three consecutive inter-provincial derbies before two more Champions Cup games in January.

"We're really grateful as a club that we've been lucky enough to play our games," McFarland reflected after his side's 27-22 win over Northampton Saints on Friday.

"There are a lot of clubs out there with the uncertainty of not playing and the anguish of having either games postponed on awarded to the opposition.

"That's really unfortunate but that's the way it is and it could slap us in the face at any point, I know that. It's probably coming."

'I'd be really frustrated over forfeited games'

After new positive tests were revealed in the Leinster camp on Thursday the EPCR ruled that the province had to forfeit the game, meaning Montpellier were awarded a 28-0 win.

The four-time European champions expressed disappointment in the ruling having been cleared by the Irish government to travel.

"I'd be really frustrated," said McFarland.

"There's so much in the world at the moment that you can't control and it's really important, the Champions Cup. You want an opportunity to be able to play and I really can see that.

"I know that it could be happening to us in four or five weeks quite easily, one way or the other.

"I don't know how it's going to work out, I don't know what's fair and what's not but I do know that I'd definitely be frustrated.

"There's so much in life at the moment that is disrupted.

"This is the centre of our world but the centre of many people's world are disrupted on a week-to-week basis at the moment.

"We have to go with the flow, we've all got our opinion and we're allowed to voice that opinion.

"Ultimately we'll plough through and God willing we'll all get through safe."