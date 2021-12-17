Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The game will be rescheduled for a later date

The Belfast Giants' Elite League game against Guildford Flames has been postponed with the Giants remaining in Covid-19 protocol for the next three days.

The sides were set to meet at the SSE Arena on Wednesday 22 December.

The Giants remain hopeful that their home games on Boxing Day and New Year's Eve will go ahead.

Belfast's double-header against Sheffield set for this weekend was called off on Wednesday.

"We know these postponements will be very disappointing to our fans," said Giants' head of hockey Steve Thornton.

"But the health and wellbeing of our players, staff and fans must come first.

"We are still working towards having the team back on the ice for our festive home fixtures on Boxing Day and New Year's Eve and will update in due course."