Brad Shields: Wasps win appeal against back rower's Champions Cup red card
Wasps have won their appeal against a four-week ban imposed on back rower Brad Shields.
The 30-year-old was sent off against Munster last weekend for using his shoulder in a dangerous manner in a tackle on Dave Kilcoyne.
An appeal panel ruled that a change in the dynamics of the tackle meant it should have been a yellow card.
Shields had been named as captain for Sunday's postponed European Champions Cup tie against Toulouse.