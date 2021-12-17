Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

New Zealander Brad Shields joined Wasps from Hurricanes in 2018

Wasps have won their appeal against a four-week ban imposed on back rower Brad Shields.

The 30-year-old was sent off against Munster last weekend for using his shoulder in a dangerous manner in a tackle on Dave Kilcoyne.

An appeal panel ruled that a change in the dynamics of the tackle meant it should have been a yellow card.

Shields had been named as captain for Sunday's postponed European Champions Cup tie against Toulouse.