Former captain Ciara Griffin (middle), who retired last month aged 27, was among 59 past and present players to have signed a letter to the Irish Government

The IRFU has confirmed that it intends to fully publish the two independent reviews currently being undertaken into women's rugby in Ireland.

A review of the failed Rugby World Cup qualification campaign and a wider review of the Women in Rugby Action Plan are being conducted.

It was revealed on Monday that Irish players past and present had directly contacted the Irish Government in a letter outlining a loss of "all trust and confidence" in the IRFU in relation to their handling of the women's game.

The decision to publish the independent reviews was made at the December meeting of the Union Committee at which the IRFU also committed to transparency in the review process.

The union had originally indicated it would publish the 'findings' only, in line with other historical reviews but their statement has confirmed a change of approach.

Recently retired captain Ciara Griffin and a host of current internationals were among the 59 signatories to the letter, which requested government support in enacting "meaningful change" in the women's game in Ireland.

In response, the IRFU said that it "refuted the overall tenor of the document" and was "disappointed" by the timing of it.

IRFU 'will seek to meet delegation from women's group'

The letter was the latest development in an increasingly fraught Irish rugby's governing body and its elite female players, some of whom publicly rebuked comments made by the IRFU's women's rugby director Anthony Eddy in November regarding the level of support offered to the women's game.

The IRFU say they expect the initial review into the World Cup qualification campaign to be completed in January while the wider review is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2022.

In their statement on Friday in which they commit to fully publishing both independent reviews, the IRFU say they "wish to assure all those devoted to rugby, including the players who issued the recent letter to Government Ministers, that the situation that developed, particularly in the last week, is regrettable and we will work tirelessly to mend and build the relationship between the Union and our players".

"We are committed to the development of the women's game, from grassroots to elite level, to provide the opportunity for girls and women to enjoy lifelong participation in rugby.

"The IRFU will seek to meet a delegation from the women's group early in the New Year and assures them that their views will be listened to and fed into future planning.

"The IRFU hope to meet with Minister Chambers next week."

The two reviews are being carried out by FairPlay Ltd.