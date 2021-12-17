O'Gara enjoyed 16 years as a player with Munster

Former Ireland and Munster great Ronan O'Gara has ruled himself out of the Munster head coach job.

The La Rochelle boss admitted he has had "an initial courtesy call" but said that it will go no further.

It was announced this week that Johann van Graan will quit as Munster head coach in the summer and join Bath.

"I am in a very happy place personally and professionally here in La Rochelle," O'Gara said in the Irish Examiner external-link .

"I love Munster rugby, I always will, but now is not the time. It is always nice to be considered a potential candidate, and I've had an initial courtesy call, but it goes no further.

"I have signed a contract until 2023 and I have never broken one. I'd like to think I'm a man of my word and if I was to walk on La Rochelle after five months as head coach, I'd be some Judas. The Top 14 is the best league in the world."

Former fly-half O'Gara is Ireland's highest ever points scorer and played for Munster throughout his career, but said he does not have a clause in his contract to take over either of those sides.

"When we heard Johann van Graan was on his road, Jess and I had a wordless conversation. The sort where looks render words unnecessary," he continued.

"If all this doesn't work for the family, it doesn't work for me. I'm selfish, and your initial thoughts are always as a competitor, but we love France. However, I'd be lying if I said I slept well Tuesday night.

"Ultimately it doesn't stack up in my head but there's always a part of you cognisant that you can miss the moment too. They talk about 'The Plan', but the plan goes out the window when something like this hits you over the head.

"I've done a few contracts as coach since 2013 and in most of them the question is asked: do you have an out in the contract to coach Munster or Ireland in the future? I don't. It is not something I have ever specified, and that's important."