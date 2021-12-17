Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tadgh McElroy has spent time at Bristol and Saracens

London Irish have signed Ealing hooker Tadgh McElroy on loan until the end of the season.

The former Ireland Under-20 international, 24, moved to Ealing in the summer from Saracens, for whom he played three times.

The former Bristol youngster will provide cover after Reece Marshall was injured last week against Pau.

Marshall, who joined Irish on loan from Northampton, will be out for a couple of weeks with his injury.