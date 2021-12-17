Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ioan Davies joins a Jersey reds side depleted by injuries

Jersey Reds have signed full-back Ioan Davies on loan from Welsh side Dragons.

The 22-year-old, who is a former Wales Under-20 international, is the second Dragons player to join the islanders on loan after prop Luke Yendle.

Davies has been on the bench for three United Rugby Championship games for Dragons this season and played in four Rainbow Cup games last season.

He could make his Reds debut in the Championship game against London Scottish in Jersey on Saturday.