Ethan Roots and his Ospreys team-mates were no match for a Sale team including twins Tom and Ben Curry last weekend in Swansea

Head coach Toby Booth says Covid-19 cases in the Ospreys camp mean Saturday's European Champions Cup game against Racing 92 is in doubt.

Booth says they have "around seven cases" including players and staff.

He remains hopeful the trip to Paris can go ahead, saying: "We're trying to get some clarity - which we still haven't got - about what's going on.

"We're carrying on regardless. We have a number of Covid issues ourselves so that's difficult."

Meanwhile tournament bosses are seeking clarification over whether new French travel restrictions will impact on second-round games.

France is restricting travel for those arriving from the UK amid concerns over the Omicron variant.

Booth says Ospreys are attempting to "mitigate" their Covid problems as well as dealing with potential disruption caused by travel into France.

The tournament's organisers, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) it "is in contact with the French authorities in order to understand the new travel measures and to assess if any matches in round two are affected".

English clubs Wasps and Bristol are also scheduled to be in France at the weekend with the former at Toulouse and latter at Stade Francais in Europe's top flight on Sunday.

Booth said: "EPCR are investigating with the [French] government around what those potential travel plans could be.

"I know there are conversations around whether we fit into the essential business part of it and I think that's where the discussions start.

"Once those conversations have taken part and a definitive answer has been achieved - and there are other teams in a similar situation - we can plot our course accordingly.

"All we can do at the moment is plan as we have done. We're leaving tomorrow [Friday] afternoon and we're expecting to play on Saturday night."

Meanwhile Lyon are due at Dragons in the second-tier Challenge Cup on Friday, the first of the French clubs scheduled to be in the UK over the weekend.