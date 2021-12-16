Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harry Williams has played 139 games for Exeter since joining from Jersey Reds in the summer of 2015

Exeter prop Harry Williams has been ruled out until the new year after having elbow surgery.

The 30-year-old was hurt in the Chiefs' win over Bath last month and missed games against Saracens and Montpellier.

"Initially, we weren't sure whether it would require an operation, but it looks like it does," said Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter.

Williams, who has won 19 England caps, had played in all of Exeter's games this season until the injury.