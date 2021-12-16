Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Genge was made club captain at Leicester this summer

England prop Ellis Genge will rejoin Bristol from Leicester for next season.

The Bristol-born prop, 26, revealed this week that he would not stay at Leicester beyond the end of the current campaign when his contract ends.

Genge began his career at his hometown club and made his debut in 2013 before leaving for Tigers three years later after making 28 appearances.

Bristol have not revealed the length of Genge's contract but say he has taken a "significant pay cut" to join them.

"Ellis is a world-class player who has grown to be a leader on and off the field for club and country," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam.

"He obviously will add real value to us as a team and the whole Bristol Bears community.

"The thing that impressed me most about Ellis was his genuine love for Bristol and our people.

"Even while at Tigers, he remained invested in the community here, running rugby coaching camps for underprivileged young people from all backgrounds.

"The fact that Ellis has taken a significant pay cut to come back home emphasises his commitment to his family and wanting to inspire our Bristol community, which is central to our Bears vision."

Genge has played 31 times for England and was part of Eddie Jones' squad that reached the 2019 World Cup final, featuring in pool games against Tonga and the United States.

He has featured in all of England's Six Nations matches for the past two campaigns and gone on to make 97 appearances for Leicester.

"I'm so proud of my roots in Bristol and what the city means to me and my family," Genge added.

"I have close relationships at the Bears and I've got unfinished business here - so it's important for me to be able to come back and represent Bristol and play my role in the community.

"I want to pay tribute to Leicester Tigers and everybody who made my time there so special.

"It's an unbelievable club and I have grown as a player and a person, I cannot express how grateful I am to all my team-mates, coaches and fans at Welford Road."

Genge is the second England player to announce they will be leaving Tigers at the end of the season, with fly-half George Ford having agreed a deal to join Sale.