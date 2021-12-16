Chris Boyd has been Northampton director of rugby since 2018

Northampton Saints boss Chris Boyd hopes sport can continue through the Omicron phase of the pandemic "for the sanity of the public".

Postponements are increasing because of Covid-19, among them Saturday's Pau v Saracens European Challenge Cup game.

Saints are due to face Ulster in the European Champions Cup on Friday.

"We're subject to stricter protocols than the general public. We're testing every single day," New Zealander Boyd told BBC Radio Northampton.

"Normally when you go to Belfast it would be a highlight to sample a bit of hospitality. Once we get to the hotel we're bubbled into the hotel and we're not allowed out.

"Part of the attraction of going to different parts of the world and playing are non-existent at the moment so if we can keep Covid out of our bubble, we'll be doing well because it's rising in the community and we've already seen from the weekend that several teams were disadvantaged around selection.

"It is what it is and hopefully, for the sanity of the general public, we can keep entertainment going in the bounds of safety around Covid."