Theo Cabango makes a burst forward against Toulouse

A Covid outbreak at Queens Park Rangers has put paid to any talk of the Cabango family making a mad dash across west London this Saturday.

There was a suggestion they could watch Theo, 19, in Heineken Champions Cup action for Cardiff Rugby at Harlequins at lunchtime, then race to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to catch big brother Ben, 21, playing for Swansea City against QPR.

Yet Swansea's visit to the English capital has been postponed thanks to Covid-19, meaning it is all eyes on Theo's second game for the Cardiff region.

Whereas Ben is a senior Welsh football international with almost 80 club appearances to his name, Theo is an academy player at the Arms Park.

He would have expected to spend all of this season with Cardiff RFC in the Welsh Premiership, but the need for Cardiff Rugby's 48-strong travelling party to isolate following last month's ill-fated trip to South Africa changed all that.

Cardiff were forced to field a patched-up side in last Saturday's Champions Cup opener against Toulouse, with Cabango among those handed a senior debut as a result.

"One week I'm playing for Cardiff [RFC] against Pontypridd, and then you're playing against Toulouse in the Champions Cup the next," the wing said. "It was amazing."

Cardiff were well beaten - as expected - by Toulouse, but emerged with credit thanks to a spirited display.

Cabango's father Paulo and mother Alysia were there to see it - despite the fact that Ben was in action for Swansea against Nottingham Forest on the same afternoon.

Ben Cabango has come through the academy ranks at Swansea having been with Cardiff City as a youngster

"Usually, dad's in Swansea and mum's here [at Cardiff]," Theo said.

"But they were both here and my grandparents were here too. It's quite funny - I used to go to watch Ben all the time, but now it's split between us."

Though he was unable to be present for his younger brother's big day, Ben watched the game later.

"He said he was really proud," Theo added.

Though they play different sports, Theo has spoken to his elder sibling, a central defender who was part of Wales' squad at Euro 2020, about the challenges of professional sport.

"I think it's dealing with pre-match nerves," he said.

"Talking to more international players who have experience, it's about doing the small jobs and being prepared.

"You don't have to do things out of the ordinary. Just do your job, you'll get confidence and kick on from there."

Cabango says Cardiff's youngsters feel like they "have stepped ahead five years" in their careers courtesy of the unusual set of circumstances which have led to a Champions Cup chance.

"Speaking to the coaches, you feel like your eyes have been opened to things in attack and defence," he added.

And so to Harlequins, and another mighty test for this depleted Cardiff side against the English champions.

"We'll go in with the same mindset as last week - go out there and put on a show for the crowd," Cabango said.

"We caused a lot of problems for Toulouse in attack and defence. We've got to try to focus on the doing the same."