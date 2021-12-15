Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Aaron Jarvis made 18 international appearances for Wales

Dragons' former Wales prop Aaron Jarvis is retiring from professional rugby.

Jarvis will hang up his boots following the Dragons' European Challenge Cup fixture with Lyon on Friday evening.

He is to move to America in the new year to take on a full-time role as assistant coach at Major League Rugby side Dallas Jackals.

"It now feels like the right time to call an end to my playing career and move to the next stage," said 35-year-old Jarvis.

"I've got an exciting opportunity to take the next step."

Jarvis made his international debut for Wales in 2012 against Argentina at Principality Stadium and featured in three games at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

After playing for Bath, Clermont Auvergne and Ospreys, Jarvis moved to Rodney Parade in 2018 and made 40 appearances for Dragons.

"Aaron has enjoyed an impressive career and we thank him for his contribution and efforts," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"We've been keen to support Aaron as he makes the move into the next stage of his career, through his coaching work with the Dragons academy over the last three seasons.

"He leaves with the best wishes of everyone connected to the Dragons and we wish him and his family well with their move to Dallas."