Peter Horne scored 53 points in an eight-year Scotland career

Glasgow Warriors and Scotland back Peter Horne is retiring from professional rugby to become head coach of Ayrshire Bulls.

The 32-year-old's 182 appearances is more than any other back has for Glasgow and he helped Warriors win the Pro12 in 2015.

Across 43 caps, Horne registered 53 points for Scotland.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to be retiring on my own terms," said Horne after 11 years in Glasgow's first team.

"Having spent many years playing under some of the very best coaches in the game, I have been inspired to follow in their footsteps and make the move into coaching myself.

"Thank you to all who have supported me on my journey so far - I will forever be grateful to each and every one of you. Here's to the next chapter."

Glasgow say Horne "will be hanging up his boots for the final time in the New Year", with Ayrshire Bulls defending their Super6 title in 2022.

Head coach Danny Wilson wished Horne well and Warriors managing director Al Kellock said of his former team-mate: "Pete's journey through rugby has been an inspirational one.

"Pete is a perfect example of how to approach your rugby and how far you can go."