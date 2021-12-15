Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Megan Foster played against England and Ireland in the recent autumn internationals

Exeter have signed United States fly-half Megan Foster.

The 29-year-old, who has won eight Test caps, is the fifth American to join the Premier 15s side, along with Kate Zackary, Rachel Johnson, Gabby Cantorna and Jennine Detiveaux.

Foster, who previously played for the San Diego Surfers, joins an Exeter side fifth in the Premier 15s table.

"Meg has demonstrated she can run a game at international level," said Exeter head coach Susie Appleby.

"She brings good variety to the way she plays, whilst her kicking game will be particularly useful for us."

Foster says she has kept a close eye on Exeter since the club joined the Premier 15s in 2020.

"I probably knew more about the Chiefs than the average person as I had a few USA team-mates on the team last year and this year. I've heard great things from them all," she said.

"Plus, I've been watching from California and rooting them on for a year and a half now. I would get up at 5 or 6am just to watch them play," she told the Exeter website.