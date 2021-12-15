England face New Zealand and South Africa in 'mini World Cup' Autumn Nations Series

Henry Slade hands off a defender during England's win over New Zealand at the 2019 Rugby World Cup
England have beaten New Zealand eight times in 42 matches

England will play New Zealand and South Africa in next year's Autumn Nations Series in what boss Eddie Jones is describing as a "mini World Cup".

They meet the All Blacks on 19 November 2022 for the first time since beating them in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

A week later they will face world champions South Africa.

They start the autumn against two teams they will play in the pool stage at the 2023 World Cup, hosting Argentina on 6 November and Japan on 12 November.

"These fixtures will be a really important part of our preparation for the 2023 World Cup," said Jones.

"It's almost a mini World Cup in itself and we're fortunate to have it less than a year before the tournament.

"It will be a good litmus test for the team to see where we are at, culminating in playing first and second in the world."

Last month England beat reigning world champions South Africa 27-26 with a 79th-minute penalty, while the 2019 semi-final against New Zealand ended 19-7 in their favour.

England's home matches at the 2022 Autumn Nations Series
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Dates: November 2022 Kick-off: TBC
England v Argentina - Sunday 6 November
England v Japan - Saturday 12 November
England v New Zealand - Saturday 19 November
England v South Africa - Saturday 26 November

Comments

Join the conversation

71 comments

  • Comment posted by Mike101, today at 12:09

    How is it a Mini world cup. Does that mean any game in International is a Mini World cup. And why is the BBC reporting such guff..

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 12:05

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by mockduncan, today at 12:03

    Arrogance beyond belief. What extra motivation do the Celtic nations and France need (yes I do know certain parts of England are considered Celtic).

    • Reply posted by Nick Auger , today at 12:08

      Nick Auger replied:
      But lets be honest, it isn't arrogance! England will play Japan and Argentina in the group stages, and (if) they get through their group, they will likely have to play one of either SA or NZ to win. Its not arrogance, its a litmus test (as he says in the article)

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 12:03

    Solid set of fixtures them. Will test where we are at given the various playing styles of each team.

    Always enjoy watching Japan play.

  • Comment posted by Justhadenough, today at 11:59

    Big men against bigger men against even bigger men.

  • Comment posted by Nigel Goldman, today at 11:58

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by christ23, today at 12:02

      christ23 replied:
      Please show your workings out...

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:58

    As usual lots leaping to (wrong) conclusion about Jones "mini world cup" comment.
    Eng are playing Japan and Arg next autumn - both those in Englands WC group. NZ and SA will obviously be strong contenders for WC so I don't see it as an unreasonable comment. Especially as it'll by then only be 1 year until RWC 2023.
    However, as always lots love any chance for a go at Jones and England.

  • Comment posted by cb, today at 11:57

    Perhaps in the minority, but Edie is stating the obvious, no more, its the rerun of the WC2019 games and roughly what the 2003 side did pre that WC. Not sure what all the fuss is, we'll play France and Ireland in the 6 nations and this will be a good barometer to see who's WC ready and those who won't make the team. Just hope we don't get hosed :)

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 11:55

    Hmmm, the world has shrunk a lot these last few weeks and I hadn’t realised. A better title would have been NZ and SA are unable to play against each other at twickenham next autumn.. l guess that makes it a declaration of a non event.

    • Reply posted by Nigel Goldman, today at 12:09

      Nigel Goldman replied:
      Apologies for yet more offensive comments from my fellow Englishmen, most of whom obviously still think we are living in the days of the English empire when England did comprise a large part of the world. Those days are long gone and now in geopolitical and rugby terms we are an insignificant nation, a drop in the ocean in the grand scheme of things.

  • Comment posted by confuse-us, today at 11:55

    a mini world cup being played inside eddie jones' mouth

  • Comment posted by duckula20, today at 11:52

    You can be sure Sean Edward’s and Andy Farrell will use this as motivation. Eddie Jones like Gatland can’t help himself being extremely moronic with the language.

    If he’d said we relish the opportunity of playing some of the best teams in the world a year from the World Cup there wouldn’t have been much notice taken, he chose to go another way.

    He’s hindering England imo.

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 11:57

      Obsen replied:
      It's because England are playing two teams from their World Cup Pool. Geez, you guys look for anything to get annoyed about. Calm doon.

  • Comment posted by 10-15-28-35, today at 11:51

    England bigging themselves up ................................ there's a surprise.

    Mini World Cup - Big Cash Cow

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 11:51

    Take what he said with a pinch of salt and don’t blow it out of proportion. I doubt the English players would have described it as that. Another wind up headline about what Eddie said.

  • Comment posted by bradmylesswans, today at 11:49

    where did England finish in last years six nations??

    • Reply posted by live in hope, today at 12:00

      live in hope replied:
      Where did Ireland finish in the last WC. Oh, same place as always. 8th=

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:46

    A rugby HYS is never a bad thing but surely a look ahead to next tournament ie 6N be a bit more relevant than next autumn? Have other 6N teams announced who they'll be playing?
    Unfortunately another Eng HYS also means "contributions" from ABE and ilk which is never a good thing.

  • Comment posted by Gilo, today at 11:45

    A mini world cup would have the best teams involved. It would not include a side that finished bottom of the 6 nations. Get real Eddie!

    • Reply posted by First name, today at 11:48

      First name replied:
      He was talking about Argentina and Japan. Duh

  • Comment posted by MrBerkeley, today at 11:44

    So the Celtic nations regularly play the same teams in the Autumn Series and never describe it as 'a mini world cup'. Wales played all three (one slaughtering the other close and one win). What is it with the English, eh? Arrogance personified and the architects of their own unwarranted pomposity.

    • Reply posted by NigelM, today at 11:48

      NigelM replied:
      I think you'll find Eddie is Australian..

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 11:39

    Looking forward to these matches. NZ followed by SA will be very tough for England, but it's not impossible. I hope this means that NZ can get along to Murrayfield to play Scotland s well. It's about time Scotland beat them. ;)

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:55

      SD replied:
      Has Scotland and other home nations annouced who they're playing in the autumn yet? Seeing as NZ played Wales, France and Ireland this year and are playing England in 2022 be highly likely Scotland will also?
      It would make sense but that often doesn't come into it, money seems to be deciding factor!

  • Comment posted by Nigel Goldman, today at 11:39

    An Englishman has never actually lifted the Web-Ellis cup - the closest we have come is when New Zealander Martin Johnson lifted the cup in 2003 while wearing an England shirt.

    • Reply posted by First name, today at 11:40

      First name replied:
      Second wind up comment in 4 mins. Busy day?

  • Comment posted by UKKiwi01, today at 11:37

    This will be great but NZ will have to pull their socks up to get close, they're well off the mark at the moment.

    • Reply posted by Vultureculture, today at 11:45

      Vultureculture replied:
      Bringing in Joe Schmidt as a selector is a good step towards that.

