Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

England have beaten New Zealand eight times in 42 matches

England will play New Zealand and South Africa in next year's Autumn Nations Series in what boss Eddie Jones is describing as a "mini World Cup".

They meet the All Blacks on 19 November 2022 for the first time since beating them in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

A week later they will face world champions South Africa.

They start the autumn against two teams they will play in the pool stage at the 2023 World Cup, hosting Argentina on 6 November and Japan on 12 November.

"These fixtures will be a really important part of our preparation for the 2023 World Cup," said Jones.

"It's almost a mini World Cup in itself and we're fortunate to have it less than a year before the tournament.

"It will be a good litmus test for the team to see where we are at, culminating in playing first and second in the world."

Last month England beat reigning world champions South Africa 27-26 with a 79th-minute penalty, while the 2019 semi-final against New Zealand ended 19-7 in their favour.