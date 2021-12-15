England face New Zealand and South Africa in 'mini World Cup' Autumn Nations Series
England will play New Zealand and South Africa in next year's Autumn Nations Series in what boss Eddie Jones is describing as a "mini World Cup".
They meet the All Blacks on 19 November 2022 for the first time since beating them in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.
A week later they will face world champions South Africa.
They start the autumn against two teams they will play in the pool stage at the 2023 World Cup, hosting Argentina on 6 November and Japan on 12 November.
"These fixtures will be a really important part of our preparation for the 2023 World Cup," said Jones.
"It's almost a mini World Cup in itself and we're fortunate to have it less than a year before the tournament.
"It will be a good litmus test for the team to see where we are at, culminating in playing first and second in the world."
Last month England beat reigning world champions South Africa 27-26 with a 79th-minute penalty, while the 2019 semi-final against New Zealand ended 19-7 in their favour.
|England's home matches at the 2022 Autumn Nations Series
|Venue: Twickenham Stadium Dates: November 2022 Kick-off: TBC
|England v Argentina - Sunday 6 November
|England v Japan - Saturday 12 November
|England v New Zealand - Saturday 19 November
|England v South Africa - Saturday 26 November
Always enjoy watching Japan play.
NZ = Semi Final
SA = Final
Its almost, and bear with me here because I'm feeling a bit crazy... like a min World Cup.
Eng are playing Japan and Arg next autumn - both those in Englands WC group. NZ and SA will obviously be strong contenders for WC so I don't see it as an unreasonable comment. Especially as it'll by then only be 1 year until RWC 2023.
However, as always lots love any chance for a go at Jones and England.
If he’d said we relish the opportunity of playing some of the best teams in the world a year from the World Cup there wouldn’t have been much notice taken, he chose to go another way.
He’s hindering England imo.
Unfortunately another Eng HYS also means "contributions" from ABE and ilk which is never a good thing.
I still think the next world cup will be different, beware the rebuilt ABs..