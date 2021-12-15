England face New Zealand and South Africa in 'mini World Cup' Autumn Nations Series

Henry Slade hands off a defender during England's win over New Zealand at the 2019 Rugby World Cup
England have beaten New Zealand eight times in 42 matches

England will play New Zealand and South Africa in next year's Autumn Nations Series in what boss Eddie Jones is describing as a "mini World Cup".

They meet the All Blacks on 19 November 2022 for the first time since beating them in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

A week later they will face world champions South Africa.

They start the autumn against two teams they will play in the pool stage at the 2023 World Cup, hosting Argentina on 6 November and Japan on 12 November.

"These fixtures will be a really important part of our preparation for the 2023 World Cup," said Jones.

"It's almost a mini World Cup in itself and we're fortunate to have it less than a year before the tournament.

"It will be a good litmus test for the team to see where we are at, culminating in playing first and second in the world."

Last month England beat reigning world champions South Africa 27-26 with a 79th-minute penalty, while the 2019 semi-final against New Zealand ended 19-7 in their favour.

England's home matches at the 2022 Autumn Nations Series
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Dates: November 2022 Kick-off: TBC
England v Argentina - Sunday 6 November
England v Japan - Saturday 12 November
England v New Zealand - Saturday 19 November
England v South Africa - Saturday 26 November

  • Comment posted by Bandit , today at 11:34

    This should be a great indicator as to where England are. Great schedule of matches.

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 12:03

    Solid set of fixtures them. Will test where we are at given the various playing styles of each team.

    Always enjoy watching Japan play.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 11:39

    Looking forward to these matches. NZ followed by SA will be very tough for England, but it's not impossible. I hope this means that NZ can get along to Murrayfield to play Scotland s well. It's about time Scotland beat them. ;)

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:55

      SD replied:
      Has Scotland and other home nations annouced who they're playing in the autumn yet? Seeing as NZ played Wales, France and Ireland this year and are playing England in 2022 be highly likely Scotland will also?
      It would make sense but that often doesn't come into it, money seems to be deciding factor!

  • Comment posted by UKKiwi01, today at 11:37

    This will be great but NZ will have to pull their socks up to get close, they're well off the mark at the moment.

    • Reply posted by Vultureculture, today at 11:45

      Vultureculture replied:
      Bringing in Joe Schmidt as a selector is a good step towards that.

  • Comment posted by cb, today at 11:57

    Perhaps in the minority, but Edie is stating the obvious, no more, its the rerun of the WC2019 games and roughly what the 2003 side did pre that WC. Not sure what all the fuss is, we'll play France and Ireland in the 6 nations and this will be a good barometer to see who's WC ready and those who won't make the team. Just hope we don't get hosed :)

  • Comment posted by Mike101, today at 12:09

    How is it a Mini world cup. Does that mean any game in International is a Mini World cup. And why is the BBC reporting such guff..

    • Reply posted by Leon, today at 12:16

      Leon replied:
      It's like a mini world cup in that they play the best two teams in their pool followed by their likely Semi Final and Final opponents (assuming games all go as per current world rankings which i appreciate is a big assumption)

  • Comment posted by Allan, today at 12:26

    Super motivation for the team. The 4 matches are very much like a progression through a couple of pool matches, a Semi Final and Final. Great practice and psycological preparation for the team heading towards another World Cup. I like it!

    • Reply posted by Gary, today at 12:37

      Gary replied:
      And when they lose to SB in this WC game what will be their thinking going into the world cup for real.

  • Comment posted by Big No8, today at 12:16

    I cringe every time Eddie opens his mouth. the only thing worse would be if Gatland gets the job next.

    • Reply posted by Gaz, today at 12:19

      Gaz replied:
      Dear god no anything but that

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 11:51

    Take what he said with a pinch of salt and don’t blow it out of proportion. I doubt the English players would have described it as that. Another wind up headline about what Eddie said.

  • Comment posted by bradmylesswans, today at 11:49

    where did England finish in last years six nations??

    • Reply posted by live in hope, today at 12:00

      live in hope replied:
      Where did Ireland finish in the last WC. Oh, same place as always. 8th=

  • Comment posted by Barrian, today at 12:30

    What a typically arrogant remark emanating from the English camp and more specifically from the intellectual pygmy who is their coach. How can it be a ‘World Cup’ when the next winners (France) won’t be involved.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 12:33

      SD replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Yogi, today at 12:27

    Japan and Argentina = Group Games
    NZ = Semi Final
    SA = Final

    Its almost, and bear with me here because I'm feeling a bit crazy... like a min World Cup.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 12:30

      SD replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:58

    As usual lots leaping to (wrong) conclusion about Jones "mini world cup" comment.
    Eng are playing Japan and Arg next autumn - both those in Englands WC group. NZ and SA will obviously be strong contenders for WC so I don't see it as an unreasonable comment. Especially as it'll by then only be 1 year until RWC 2023.
    However, as always lots love any chance for a go at Jones and England.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 12:20

      JimmyC replied:
      There’s a long list of reasons that people have a go at jones. He is an obnoxious wind-up merchant and his past comments and behaviours are not forgotten

  • Comment posted by confuse-us, today at 11:55

    a mini world cup being played inside eddie jones' mouth

  • Comment posted by duckula20, today at 11:52

    You can be sure Sean Edward’s and Andy Farrell will use this as motivation. Eddie Jones like Gatland can’t help himself being extremely moronic with the language.

    If he’d said we relish the opportunity of playing some of the best teams in the world a year from the World Cup there wouldn’t have been much notice taken, he chose to go another way.

    He’s hindering England imo.

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 11:57

      Obsen replied:
      It's because England are playing two teams from their World Cup Pool. Geez, you guys look for anything to get annoyed about. Calm doon.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:46

    A rugby HYS is never a bad thing but surely a look ahead to next tournament ie 6N be a bit more relevant than next autumn? Have other 6N teams announced who they'll be playing?
    Unfortunately another Eng HYS also means "contributions" from ABE and ilk which is never a good thing.

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 12:32

    As an All Black supporter, I can't wait for this to happen next year. I think home advantage will be the decider, with an English win.

    I still think the next world cup will be different, beware the rebuilt ABs..

  • Comment posted by ModsFavourite, today at 12:19

    Sounds about right.

  • Comment posted by Count Vlad, today at 12:15

    Nothing wrong with these fixtures, gauging yourself and getting a steer as to where you are with a year to go to the WC. Saying that if anyone can’t beat SA/NZ at the World Cup it will be France or Ireland on present form. Wales and particularly Scotland to struggle because they think they are brilliant.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 11:55

    Hmmm, the world has shrunk a lot these last few weeks and I hadn’t realised. A better title would have been NZ and SA are unable to play against each other at twickenham next autumn.. l guess that makes it a declaration of a non event.

    • Reply posted by Nigel Goldman, today at 12:09

      Nigel Goldman replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

