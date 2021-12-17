Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sean O'Brien has not featured for London Irish since their Premiership defeat by Leicester in October

European Challenge Cup Pool C Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Sunday, 19 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

London Irish hand a debut to new loan signing Tadgh McElroy for the visit of Brive in the European Challenge Cup.

Hooker McElroy has joined from Ealing Trailfinders and is one of 10 changes to the Exiles starting XV from their victory at Pau last Saturday.

Sean O'Brien is among those returning from injury in the back row.

Brive, who are currently 12th in the Top 14, sat out the first round of pool matches and include former Irish hooker Motu Matu'u in their starting line-up.

The other fixture in Pool C between Pau and Saracens was cancelled on Wednesday following a number of positive Covid-19 cases at the English club.

Pau have been awarded a 28-0 victory and handed five points.

London Irish assistant coach Corniel van Zyl told BBC Radio London:

"It's difficult to single-out any particular player for the performance last week at Pau, but it was well-executed and a positive step forward at the start of this competition.

"It's all about getting out of the pools so whatever points we can collect will be important going forward.

"But this week is going to be a very different challenge. We can still expect a good contest and something different from what we've had before this season in any competition.

"But if we make a good plan and execute it well, it should stand us in good stead."

London Irish: Stokes; Rowe, Rona, Williams, Cinti; Van Rensburg, O'Sullivan; Gigena, McElroy, Van der Merwe, Nott, Mafi, Rogerson (capt), Gonzalez, O'Brien.

Replacements: Creevy, Dell, Parker, Munga, Cracknell, White, Jackson, Arundell.

Brive: Grandidier Nkanang; Tournebize, Galletier, Galala, Tirefort; Abzhandadze, Sanga; Chauvac, Matu'u, Bekoshvili, Lebas, Paulos Adler, Lam, Cerqueira, Giorgadze.

Replacements: Narisia, Jouannet, Coria Marchetti, Van Eerten, Bruges, Bost, Lacoste, Marty.

Referee: Ben Blain (Sco).