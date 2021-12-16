Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Flanker Jordy Reid last started for Gloucester in their defeat to Northampton on the opening day of the Premiership season

European Challenge Cup Pool B Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 17 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Jordy Reid makes his first start for Gloucester since September, in one of 14 changes to to face Benetton in the European Challenge Cup.

Louis Rees-Zammit, Jonny May, Lloyd Evans, Lewis Ludlow and Adam Hastings are among those back in the side.

Benetton full-back Lorenzo Pani, 19, is making his debut for the club alongside Edoardo Padovani, who gets his second start of the season on the wing.

Callum Braley lines up against his former club at scrum-half.

Gloucester lost 19-13 to Lyon in the opening round of the Challenge Cup last weekend, while Benetton enjoyed a bye-week in the competition.

The Italian club currently sit in eighth in the United Rugby Championship having won three of their seven league matches this season.

Gloucester have beaten Benetton all four times the two sides have met in Europe.

Flanker Reid had been out with an ankle injury since playing for the Cherry and Whites on the first day of the Premiership this season. He returned as a replacement against Bristol on 3 December.

Italy international Braley spent six years at Kingsholm and left the club in 2020, while Benetton head coach, Marco Bortolami, also spent four years at Gloucester during his playing career.

Gloucester: Evans; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Twelvetrees, May; Hastings, Meehan; Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow (c), Ackermann.

Replacements: Walker, Ford-Robinson, Balmain, Davidson, Clement, Varney, Kveseladze, Moyle.

Benetton: Pani; Padovani, Mononcello, Riera, Ioane; Smith, Braley; Lamaro, Zuliani, Negri, Ruzza, Herbst, Pasquali, Lucchesi, Gallo.

Replacements: Els, Traore, Nemer, Cannone, Steyn, Garbisi, Duvenage, Morisi.

Referee: Ludovic Cayre (Fra).