Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Brent Janse van Rensburg will be working alongside Bath head coach Stuart Hooper (pictured)

Bath have appointed Brent Janse van Rensburg as their new defence coach until the end of the season.

The South African, 41, has been head coach of the Pumas and Griquas in his home country and was most recently assistant coach at the Sharks, where he oversaw defence and kicking.

Premiership side Bath are winless in all competitions so far this season.

Van Rensburg's appointment follows an internal consultation into the team's poor run of results.

"We made it clear following our review outcome that we intended to bring in a specific defence coach who could add to our group immediately," director of rugby Stuart Hooper said.

"We are excited to welcome Brent to the club and look forward to the impact he can have on our defence."

Bath sit bottom of the Premiership, having lost all nine of their matches this season, while they are also winless in the Premiership Rugby Cup and lost to Leinster in the opening round of the European Champions Cup.

Former Saracens CEO Ed Griffiths was brought into the club at the end of October to oversee the internal review, of which one of the recommendations was to hire a specific defence coach.

Previously, head coach Neil Hatley combined his role with that of defence coach.

"I am grateful to Bath for the opportunity and all the incredible people and experiences that have added huge value to my growth and journey to date," Van Rensburg said.

Bath's squad has been depleted by a number of injuries this season, with Hooper saying the squad had been operating with "less than 50%" of their top 30 players for much of the season.