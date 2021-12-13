Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Glasgow meet Exeter in the Champions Cup on Saturday at Scotstoun

Glasgow Warriors have asked fans of Exeter Chiefs not to wear Native American-style headdresses at their Champions Cup match at Scotstoun.

The Premiership side are reviewing their use of the 'Chiefs' branding amid mounting pressure.

Last month the National Congress of American Indians urged Exeter to drop the name.

Glasgow managing director Al Kellock said the request is out of "respect for the Native American community".

The Scottish club, who host Exeter on Saturday, have also asked visiting fans not to use the 'Tomahawk Chop' celebration, which is appropriated from Native American culture.

Kellock said the decision had been made after consultation with "our supporters, representatives from the Native American community, the competition organisers, and Exeter Chiefs themselves".

"Glasgow Warriors is a welcoming club, that celebrates inclusivity and diversity and by making this call for action we want to live up to these values and stand up for the views of our supporters," the former Scotland lock added.

Last month Wasps discouraged Exeter fans from wearing Native American-style headdresses to their Premiership game at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

In the United States, Washington's American football team chose to drop their controversial Redskins name and logo, while Cleveland's baseball team has changed its name from the Indians to the Guardians.

BBC Scotland has approached Exeter for comment.