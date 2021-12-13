Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Schmidt led Ireland at two World Cups and helped them to three Six Nations titles

Former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is set to join New Zealand as a selector.

The 56-year-old, who led Ireland to two Test victories over the All Blacks, will work under head coach Ian Foster.

It is understood that Schmidt will also do some work for Super Rugby franchise the Blues, where he was announced as a part-time support coach last month.

Schmidt had recently been working for World Rugby as a director of rugby and high performance.

The New Zealand native left his role as Ireland manager in 2019 after almost seven years at the helm that included three Six Nations titles and saw them become the number one ranked team in the world.

He left following their disappointing exit from the 2019 World Cup in Japan, when they were heavily beaten by New Zealand in the quarter-finals, and was replaced by Andy Farrell.

Despite the difficult end to his tenure with Ireland, Schmidt has enjoyed an impressive coaching career, winning consecutive European Cups with Leinster before taking the international job.

It was reported in September that he would step down from his role with World Rugby at the end of this year, with Schmidt saying he had decided to spend more time with his family in New Zealand.