Ireland hooker Hooker Cliodhna Moloney is among the players to have signed the letter

Irish Government ministers have sought a meeting with the IRFU to discuss issues of concern about Irish women's rugby raised by a large group of past and present players.

Recently-retired captain Ciara Griffin and a host of current internationals are among the signatories on a letter sent to the Irish Government expressing a loss of "all trust and confidence in the IRFU".

The letter requests government support in enacting "meaningful change" in the women's game in Ireland.

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers and Minister for Sport Catherine Martin have said the letter is being considered with "the upmost seriousness" and that they would happily meet with the players to discuss the issues.

"Ministers Martin and Chambers have received a letter which outlined a number of issues of concern within women's rugby in Ireland," a statement issued by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media on Monday evening said.

"That letter is being considered with the upmost seriousness, particularly in the context of the leadership that the players have shown in recent years in driving the game forward.

"The Ministers have written to the players to let them know they have sought a meeting with the IRFU to discuss the issues raised by the players. They have also requested that Sport Ireland engage with the players. The Ministers advised the players they will be happy to meet directly with them also."

The IRFU had said earlier on Monday that it "refutes the overall tenor of the document" and is disappointed by the timing of it.

The letter is the latest development in an increasingly fraught relationship between Irish rugby's governing body and its elite female players.

Among the current players who signed it are hooker Cliodhna Moloney, Sene Naoupu, Linda Djougang, Eimear Considine, Sam Monaghan, Kathryn Dane, Laura Sheehan, Lauren Delany, Ailsa Hughes, Anna Caplice, Nichola Fryday and Leah Lyons.

Legendary former players Claire Molloy, Lynne Cantwell, Grace Davitt and Jenny Murphy are also among those to have signed.