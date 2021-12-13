Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chris Ashton has not played in the Premiership since 27 March when he was sent off against Northampton

Worcester Warriors have parted company with ex-England winger Chris Ashton.

After weeks of media speculation over his future, having been repeatedly "unavailable for selection" all season, Warriors now say Ashton has left "with immediate effect by mutual consent".

The ex-Wigan rugby league player, 34, who switched codes before going on to play for Northampton, Saracens, Toulon, Sale and Harlequins, signed in January.

He made his debut in February, the first of just four appearances.

He was taken off injured in his second game, then scored his only Worcester try in his fourth game, at home to former club Northampton in March, when he was banned for six matches after being found guilty of dangerous play in his side's record 62-14 home loss.

Worcester highlighted in a short statement that Ashton has had calf and knee injuries, and that the "daily commute from his home in Northampton had also proved challenging".

The club have therefore agreed a release from his contract, which was due to expire at the end of this season.

Ashton's departure from Sixways comes less than a month after former Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond joined Warriors as their lead rugby consultant.

The pair had a "difference of opinion" while working together at the Sharks, resulting in Ashton leaving the club before the end of his contract.