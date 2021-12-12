Premier 15s: Harlequins end Saracens unbeaten home run with a 36-17 bonus-point win
Rugby Union
|Premier 15s
|Saracens (10) 17
|Tries: Campbell, Botterman Con: Harrison 2 Pen: Harrison
|Harlequins (19) 36
|Tries: Konkel 2, Fletcher, Scott, Beckett, Cons: Tuima 3 Pen: Tuima
Champions Harlequins inflicted a first home defeat in over three years on Saracens with a 36-17 bonus-point win in the Premier 15s.
Saracens took the lead through hooker May Campbell with a line-out move off the training field, but Quins bounced back after Jade Konkel powered over.
Fiona Fletcher crossed for the visitors before Emily Scott burst through.
Sarah Beckett added a fourth before Konkel scored the fifth late on, while Hannah Botterman scored a consolation.
Defeat for Saracens means they remain second in the table, while third-placed Quins sit four points behind.
Bristol Bears lead the way after returning to winning ways with a narrow victory at Worcester Warriors on Saturday.
